Ministers arrive for National Security Council meeting

Ministers arrive for National Security Council meeting

Ministers arrive for National Security Council meeting

Nicky Morgan, Ben Wallace, Andrea Leadsom and Dominic Raab arrive at 10 Downing Street to decide Huawei's involvement in Britain's 5G network Report by Woodsli.

A final decision by the National Security Council of senior ministers is widely expected next week.
Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained [Video]Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained

US warns British sovereignty at risk if Huawei helps build 5G network. Mike Pompeo described the decision facing the National Security Council as “momentous” in a last-ditch plea to ministers who..

Cabinet arrives at Downing St as Parliament returns [Video]Cabinet arrives at Downing St as Parliament returns

Members of the Cabinet arrive at 10 Downing Street ahead of the reopening of Parliament after the Christmas recess. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement regarding the Iran..

