White House Defense Expected To Wrap Opening Arguments Tuesday

White House Defense Expected To Wrap Opening Arguments Tuesday

White House Defense Expected To Wrap Opening Arguments Tuesday

Katherine Johnson reports it remains unclear if the Senate will allow any new evidence or testimony to be admitted to the proceeding.
Trump lawyers wrap up defense in Senate impeachment trial

Donald Trump's lawyers will wrap up their arguments on Tuesday in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial...
Trial highlights: Transcript talk, handshakes for defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Saturday argued a robust version of one of...
Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses [Video]Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

House Impeachment Manager and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivers a blistering critique of the arguments offered by President Trump’s defense team.

White House defends rationale for killing Soleimani [Video]White House defends rationale for killing Soleimani

President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper came out Tuesday to rationalize the administration&apos;s decision to authorize a strike that..

