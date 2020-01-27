Global  

Nicki Minaj's brother gets 25 to life in prison for child sexual assault

Nicki Minaj's brother gets 25 to life in prison for child sexual assault

Nicki Minaj's brother gets 25 to life in prison for child sexual assault

Nicki Minaj's brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for child sexual assault charges dating back to 2015.
Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj jailed for child rape

Popular rapper Nicki Minaj's elder brother Jelani Maraj has been ordered to serve 25 years in jail...
ShowBiz Minute: Minaj, Weinstein, Oscar Luncheon

Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years to life; Harvey Weinstein NYC sex assault trial picks up...
Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years to life in prison [Video]Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

On Jan. 27, Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison following a 2017 child r*pe conviction.

Nicki Minaj's Brother Is Headed To Prison [Video]Nicki Minaj's Brother Is Headed To Prison

This is the story of Jelani Maraj.

