Nicki Minaj's brother gets 25 to life in prison for child sexual assault 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published Nicki Minaj's brother gets 25 to life in prison for child sexual assault Nicki Minaj's brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for child sexual assault charges dating back to 2015.

Tweets about this Stone Cruz RT @PageSix: Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj gets 25 years to life for raping his stepdaughter https://t.co/Izbig0YYok https://t.co/765K… 10 seconds ago Rose Grant "The Bewilderness" 🕸️ RT @shelley1755: Nicki Minaj appealed to the judge asking for a less harsher sentence. She said, “most patient, gentle, genuine, giving sel… 2 minutes ago iamrogerb RT @bellanaija: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Jelani Maraj gets Sentence of 25 Years to Life Imprisonment for Child Rape https://t.co/zEi1LAUE3D ht… 5 minutes ago CHH RT @DCRapeCrisis: Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj gets 25 years to life for sexually assaulting stepdaughter https://t.co/2NhD14hSPW 9 minutes ago [email protected] "Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj gets 25 years to life for sexually assaulting stepdaughter" https://t.co/yzQPkmOdKD 11 minutes ago Happy Cmpr🇺🇸🇪🇸🇨🇺🇵🇹🇬🇹🧘‍♀️🥁🎤🎶🌠🌟 "Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj gets 25 years to life for sexually assaulting stepdaughter" https://t.co/jDhjSKzjfm 12 minutes ago