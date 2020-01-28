Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:34s - Published Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott Piers Morgan claims he is boycotting the National Television Awards (NTAs) because he doesn't want to see 'This Morning' presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield win again. 0

