Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott

Piers Norgan plans NTA boycott

Piers Morgan claims he is boycotting the National Television Awards (NTAs) because he doesn't want to see 'This Morning' presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield win again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.