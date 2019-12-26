Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dow Movers: MMM, AAPL

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Dow Movers: MMM, AAPL

Dow Movers: MMM, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%.

Year to date, Apple registers a 6.6% gain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow Movers: MMM, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%.

Year to date, Apple registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 4.6%.

MMM is lower by about 5.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pfizer, trading down 3.2%, and Intel, trading up 1.1% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL [Video]Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple (AAPL) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Apple registers a 5.0% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Dow Movers: MMM, WBA [Video]Dow Movers: MMM, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.