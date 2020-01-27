Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet
|
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet
The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports •CBS News •Denver Post •NYTimes.com •BBC News •Reuters
|The dust-up over a Washington Post reporter’s tweets about Kobe Bryant raises a moral question and...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources