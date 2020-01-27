Global  

Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday.

Katie Johnston reports.
