Gov. Ron DeSantis: No Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis: No Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis: No Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida

Seeking to allay public fears, Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday that the coronavirus has not been found in any people who have traveled to Florida recently from the area of China where the outbreak began.

Katie Johnston reports.
