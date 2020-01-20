Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the ‘Marriage Story’ Courtroom Scene

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 13:55s - Published < > Embed
Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the ‘Marriage Story’ Courtroom Scene

Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the ‘Marriage Story’ Courtroom Scene

Writer and director of ‘Marriage Story’ Noah Baumbach takes us through the tense courtroom scene where Laura Dern and Ray Liotta are going head-to-head as divorce lawyers, fighting on behalf of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

Baumbach explains the nuances of filming a scene that relies heavily on body language to communicate emotion and why he was deliberate with physical direction in the script.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JosphineMamdouh

جوزفين Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the ‘Marriage Story’ Courtroom Scene | Vanity Fair https://t.co/2G3DcAGJyj 15 minutes ago

LT38

TRAMP RT @NetflixFilm: "Really, it was about capturing these big and small moments." Noah Baumbach breaks down the opening sequence of MARRIAGE… 12 hours ago

TheSpecialPares

Pedro Parés Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the Intense 'Marriage Story' Fight Scene https://t.co/7nQrqml0ng 18 hours ago

shinshinuk

Afshin Robin Rohani Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the Intense 'Marriage Story' Fight Scene https://t.co/tNpeUWHsp0 21 hours ago

iam_raym

Raym Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the Intense 'Marriage Story' Fight Scene https://t.co/SHEAXwiqOv via @YouTube 1 day ago

algh89

Le Ali Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the Intense 'Marriage Story' Fight Scene https://t.co/rzAqkiwkB8 via @YouTube 2 days ago

ThatNerdCarlos

Carlos is gonna get to build a lightsaber RT @Variety: "The people next door weren't there for obvious reasons." Noah Baumbach breaks down how Adam Driver punched through the wall o… 3 days ago

DennisPalumbo1

Dennis Palumbo RT @StoryMerchant: The Opening Sequence: You Have to Grab the Audience in the First Ten pages of a Script! Noah Baumbach breaks down the o… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern 'couldn't have asked' for something more 'fun' than Marriage Story [Video]Laura Dern 'couldn't have asked' for something more 'fun' than Marriage Story

Laura Dern has confessed she "couldn't have asked" for something more "fun" than 'Marriage Story'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published

Laura Dern Calls 'Marriage Story' A 'Flawless Piece Of Art' At The SAG Awards [Video]Laura Dern Calls 'Marriage Story' A 'Flawless Piece Of Art' At The SAG Awards

After winning the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in "Marriage Story", Laura Dern talks the complexities of her character and calls..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.