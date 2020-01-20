Noah Baumbach Breaks Down the ‘Marriage Story’ Courtroom Scene

Writer and director of ‘Marriage Story’ Noah Baumbach takes us through the tense courtroom scene where Laura Dern and Ray Liotta are going head-to-head as divorce lawyers, fighting on behalf of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

Baumbach explains the nuances of filming a scene that relies heavily on body language to communicate emotion and why he was deliberate with physical direction in the script.