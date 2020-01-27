Global  

We have arrested Sharjeel Imam Arrested from his hometown Jehanabad: Delhi Police

We have arrested Sharjeel Imam Arrested from his hometown Jehanabad: Delhi Police

Sharjeel Imam's house raided in Bihar's Jehanabad

A joint police team of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar conducted raids at the ancestral house of JNU...
IndiaTimes - Published

Bihar: JNU student Sharjeel Imam evades arrest, house raided

A joint team of Delhi, UP and Bihar police conducted raids on the ancestral house of Jawaharlal Nehru...
IndiaTimes - Published


samastipurwala

अंकित|Ankit RT @kamleshksingh: Sharjeel Imam has been arrested for irresponsible speeches that have the potential to harm religious harmony. What did h… 15 seconds ago

prashhtrivedi

Prasham Trivedi RT @DeshGujarat: JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar’s Jahanabad in sedition case.Sharjeel Imam’s arrest by Delhi Police comes ho… 23 minutes ago

ravindranathm13

#Ravindra Nath RT @AnuMathur19: #Sharjeel_Imam has been arrested in jahanabad , bihar...now punish him as a terrorist , its easy to identify armed terror… 32 minutes ago


After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly [Video]After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY TO TABLE ANTI-CAA RESOLUTION TODAY, SHASHI THAROOR ATTACKS CENTRE OVER CITIZENSHIP LAW, DELHI POLLS 2020: AMIT SHAH CORNERS OPPOSITION OVER SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST, SHARJEEL IMAM'S..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

