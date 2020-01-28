Music obsessed two-year-old has best reaction to brand new drum kit

This is the moment two-year-old Kiyan screamed with delight when he got his brand new drum kit.

The adorable moment filmed in New York City on January 21 shows Kiyan walking into the room and being gifted a late Christmas present by his parents.

"Ahhh!

Oh my god!" Kiyan can be heard screaming in the video.

He then excitedly starts air drumming before jumping on the seat and banging out a beat.

"Kiyan needed an upgrade and was super excited to get his new one - a late Christmas gift that was on back order.

He's been drumming my ears off for a while now.

His favourite drummers are Drummer Boy Aaron on YouTube and [Grammy-winning R&B artist] Anderson Paak, they are on constant repeat in our home!" Kiyan's mum told Newsflare.