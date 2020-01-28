Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Music obsessed two-year-old has best reaction to brand new drum kit

Music obsessed two-year-old has best reaction to brand new drum kit

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Music obsessed two-year-old has best reaction to brand new drum kit

Music obsessed two-year-old has best reaction to brand new drum kit

This is the moment two-year-old Kiyan screamed with delight when he got his brand new drum kit.

The adorable moment filmed in New York City on January 21 shows Kiyan walking into the room and being gifted a late Christmas present by his parents.

"Ahhh!

Oh my god!" Kiyan can be heard screaming in the video.

He then excitedly starts air drumming before jumping on the seat and banging out a beat.

"Kiyan needed an upgrade and was super excited to get his new one - a late Christmas gift that was on back order.

He's been drumming my ears off for a while now.

His favourite drummers are Drummer Boy Aaron on YouTube and [Grammy-winning R&B artist] Anderson Paak, they are on constant repeat in our home!" Kiyan's mum told Newsflare.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lrob1982

Linsey @penthemighty I just read James Acaster’s book about 2016 being the best year for music ever and he recommended it.… https://t.co/S7xM1pAawf 3 days ago

FMQZ_

Fernando Muzquiz Music obsessed two-year-old has best reaction to brand new drum kit https://t.co/xHrplgR8Uk 6 days ago

InTune_Official

InTune with Lily & Kate Lily and Kate are back for the new year. To kick 2020 off, we dive into some of our new year faves. Listen to what… https://t.co/WeiY9gk1VE 6 days ago

andrewj4442

Andrew James Music obsessed two-year-old has best reaction to brand new drum kit https://t.co/RG97cooGhi 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cockatoo ends up ordering hilarious items through Alexa [Video]Cockatoo ends up ordering hilarious items through Alexa

Onni the cockatoo is quite the Internet sensation, known for his tap dancing and insane reactions to his daddy coming home. But now this talented bird has added another skill to his list. Shopping on..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China [Video]American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.