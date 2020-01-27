Global  

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks after Huawei decision

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks after Huawei decision

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks after Huawei decision

The Foreign Secretary tells the House of Commons it is "essential we never again have such limited choices when deploying such important technologies".

He adds it's because of "market failure" that there are a limited number of telecoms companies to choose from.

Report by Woodsli.

Mike Pompeo flies to UK for talks amid US Huawei concern

The US secretary of state will meet Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and PM Boris Johnson for talks.
BBC News - Published

Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision - UK's Raab

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



WaddeyAli

waddey (ވައްޑެ) 🎈 RT @SkyNewsBreak: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has described U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan as "a serious proposal"… 6 minutes ago

JulieCuninghame

Julie Cuninghame🕷 RT @quiscustodis: What rubbish. Raab colluded with the #USA ro ensure #AnneSacoolas escaped on a military flight out of the UK. Dominic Raa… 35 minutes ago

quiscustodis

Helen Pen What rubbish. Raab colluded with the #USA ro ensure #AnneSacoolas escaped on a military flight out of the UK. Domin… https://t.co/uMj4IKy7tB 55 minutes ago

beckalim

Rebecca Lim 林淑云 RT @BBCNews: "Risk can't be eliminated in telecoms" but government can "mitigate" risk, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab As UK allows H… 1 hour ago

harlechnnorfolk

harlechnnorfolk Dominic Raab 'incandescent with rage' at US Sacoolas refusal https://t.co/OuECIkWFUX #assange 2 hours ago

walsallcharlie

William RT @johnmknox: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab 'incandescent with rage' at US refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas over Harry Dunn death crash… 2 hours ago

DUhockeyFan

W. Patrick Wilson #ChiefsKingdom UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab admits risk to British telecom infrastructure cannot be eliminated after #Huawei… https://t.co/e8kGt8DTcN 2 hours ago

EdinburghWatch

Edinburgh Watch RT @Reniour: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is 'incandescent with rage' at US refusal to extradite Anne ... https://t.co/WFguMBkcfq via @Ma… 2 hours ago


Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK [Video]Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK

The Foreign Secretary’s statement on Huawei, given in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon. Dominic Raab said the Government’s decision to use Huawei technology in its 5G network does not..

Dunn family say Foreign Secretary is 'batting for Harry' [Video]Dunn family say Foreign Secretary is 'batting for Harry'

The family of teenager Harry Dunn are 'satisfied that the foreign secretary is batting for Harry' after meeting with Dominic Raab ahead of the US Secretary of State Mike Pomeo's visit to the UK. The..

