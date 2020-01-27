Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks after Huawei decision

The Foreign Secretary tells the House of Commons it is "essential we never again have such limited choices when deploying such important technologies".

He adds it's because of "market failure" that there are a limited number of telecoms companies to choose from.

Report by Woodsli.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn