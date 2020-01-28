Global  

Israel Folau: Catalan Dragons spark shock after signing player who said 'hell awaits' gay people

Israel Folau was sacked from the Australian national rugby union team last year over homophobic comments he made on social media.

Now he's sparked shock by signing for Catalan Dragons.

Disgraced sports star Israel Folau – who says ‘hell awaits’ gay people – signs a new deal to play rugby in the UK

Disgraced rugby player Israel Folau has been signed to a new club. The player – who was sacked from...
PinkNews - Published


lesleygood1

💧leslie good RT @WilmaSlurrie: Catalan Dragons announce new signings: Israel Folau Lyle Shelton Margaraet Court Mark Latham Bettina Arndt Miranda Devine… 2 minutes ago

adimudeh

Adim UDEH🇳🇬🇬🇧 @IzzyFolau He holds success in store for the upright, he is a shield to those whose walk is blameless, for he gua… https://t.co/TzkBTjeRk1 3 minutes ago

MVSRUFC

Village Spartans Clips of an interview our Chair did today for Global Radio were featured across drivetime news today with Gareth co… https://t.co/Zloj8WHPy8 7 minutes ago

LC987

Leanne Conroy RT @nazirafzal: Homophobe Israel Folau joins Catalan Dragons and Wigan Warriors respond brilliantly Well Done Wigan 9 minutes ago

RugbyLoverEng

🏉🏉🏉 RT @TheRugbyPaper: Within hours of the announcement by Catalan Dragons, Wigan Warriors have confirmed their meeting on March 22 will be Pri… 10 minutes ago

charcuterie10

charcuterie RT @Tom___9: Catalan Dragons announce the signing of Israel Folau. 20 minutes later, Wigan Warriors announce their home fixture against Ca… 13 minutes ago

YahooWindsor

Michael Windsor What a grub. He now says he will keep his views private. It’s all about the money preacher boy isn’t it.… https://t.co/oDoXvvT2nL 17 minutes ago

Lazza66744399

Lazza Israel Folau signs up with Super league club Catalan dragons & immediately the woke brigade starts up with Wigan d… https://t.co/aaflyTrbAL 17 minutes ago


Carney: Catalans Folau deal astonishing [Video]Carney: Catalans Folau deal astonishing

Former Ireland international Brian Carney has criticised Catalans Dragons for signing Israel Folau while distancing themselves from the player's views on homosexuality.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

'Folau signing alienates LGBT fans' [Video]'Folau signing alienates LGBT fans'

Britain's first openly gay rugby league player Keegan Hirst says Catalans Dragons signing of Israel Folau has undermined the sport's work on equality and inclusion.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:30Published

