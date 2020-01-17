Global  

Gavin & Stacey Christmas special success

Gavin & Stacey Christmas special success
Gavin & Stacey Christmas special success

Gavin & Stacey Christmas special success

Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon talk Gavin and Stacey Christmas special Report by Verdicchioj.

Tweets about this

ChelseaGalee

Chels✨ Watching the ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Christmas special parts on the NTAs is actually making me miss Christmas so much 😭😭 1 minute ago

ODE

ODEntertainment Ruth Jones and @RobBrydon walked the NTA red carpet together The actors talked about the 'Gavin and Stacey' Christ… https://t.co/70p0jAbcZy 11 minutes ago

nextjen

Jennifer Abella Uh fyi you can buy the new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on Amazon for $2.99. So yeah I bought it. 14 minutes ago

joanne_baron

Joanne Baron @JKCorden @OfficialNTAs Very well deserved Gavin and Stacey is the best, please please please do a series 4. Anothe… https://t.co/izkXyZi3uB 36 minutes ago

Bernie93445438

Bernie @BBCNews Mrs brown, funny once! Gavin & stacey, v. Good, excluding Christmas special. FLEABAG - totally different category. Superb ❤❤❤ 40 minutes ago

digitalspytv

Digital Spy TV Gavin and Stacey star says everyone hated her after the Christmas special https://t.co/kL6MDWiAHd 54 minutes ago

digitalspybrk

DS Breaking News Gavin and Stacey star says everyone hated her after the Christmas special https://t.co/1iHm61s4qu 57 minutes ago

RadioTimes

Radio Times Gavin & Stacey stars would “love to do more” after Christmas special: “They can’t leave it like that!” #NTAs… https://t.co/ddgbWqHpz4 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

ITN Joanna Page wants Gavin and Stacey return [Video]ITN Joanna Page wants Gavin and Stacey return

Joanna Page wants Gavin and Stacey return The actress stars as the titular Stacey in the popular BBC sitcom, and was thrilled to reunite with her co-stars last year for a Christmas special, which aired..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:16Published

Joanna Page wants Gavin and Stacey return [Video]Joanna Page wants Gavin and Stacey return

Joanna Page wants to see 'Gavin and Stacey' return for another special, and would like to see it set in Spain.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:16Published

