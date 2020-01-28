Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus

Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus

As concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus escalates, nearly 60% of Americans say they aren't confident in Congress' ability to contain the virus.

That's according to a new poll released by the Morning Consult.

Business Insider reports a majority of Americans also supported measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

Such measures include travel bans, enhanced airport screenings, and quarantine protocols.

Nearly 75% of US adults polled were also just as concerned about the domestic outbreak of coronavirus as they were about 2014's spread of Ebola.

Although the CDC says the risk to the US public is low, reports of coronavirus cases in the US have left many Americans anxious.

Nevertheless, health experts say adults face a greater threat from the flu than from the Wuhan coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MoirIV

Moir RT @ScotNational: The YouGov survey found that more than half (54%) of those in the UK are against Brexit, with Scots being the most pro-EU… 5 minutes ago

End__Capitalism

Proud Iranian Patriot! 🇮🇷☭Anti-Imperialist☭🇮🇶 RT @telesurenglish: More than half of women aged from 18 to 54 say they aspire to live in a socialist nation over a capitalist one like the… 2 hours ago

Mozzy_NE

Mozzy A little more than half an hour into this poll and can already tell most of y'all are suboptimal 2 hours ago

C4DP

Center For Domestic Peace RT @WomMovMillions: "More than half (52%) of young men age 18-29 say that these movements have caused them to rethink their own behavior, a… 2 hours ago

KatyVaux36

Katy Vaux RT @KellyannePolls: “WOKE!” is a JOKE. With most of the candidates of color and female candidates already pushed out of the race, more th… 2 hours ago

oz_jacko

Aussie Jack 🇦🇺♔ RT @Royalist_Today: The results of an exclusive Nine poll have revealed more than half (57%) of Aussies believe the royal family will be ju… 3 hours ago

ManzanaresBye

bye-bye RT @jsolomonReports: Voters think politicians have become too profane, poll suggests https://t.co/bDD1MNKD4Y 3 hours ago

LieDete77236317

Lie Detector @Check3Sixty @thehill That’s not true. More Americans think he should be removed than think he should be acquitted… https://t.co/MJzYiMbqxb 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

46 Million People Are On Lockdown. But Will It Actually Help Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus? [Video]46 Million People Are On Lockdown. But Will It Actually Help Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus?

China has issued the largest quarantine in human history, putting 16 cities on lockdown. In a matter of weeks, the Wuhan coronavirus has killed more than 100 people and infected over 4,600. The attempt..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:51Published

Thai airline staff disinfect plane to stop the spread of coronavirus [Video]Thai airline staff disinfect plane to stop the spread of coronavirus

Thai Airways staff disinfect a plane today (January 28) as they battle to stop the spread of coronavirus from China. Officials from the flag carrier used a Boeing 777 to show how workers in hazmat..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.