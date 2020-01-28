Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus

As concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus escalates, nearly 60% of Americans say they aren't confident in Congress' ability to contain the virus.

That's according to a new poll released by the Morning Consult.

Business Insider reports a majority of Americans also supported measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

Such measures include travel bans, enhanced airport screenings, and quarantine protocols.

Nearly 75% of US adults polled were also just as concerned about the domestic outbreak of coronavirus as they were about 2014's spread of Ebola.

Although the CDC says the risk to the US public is low, reports of coronavirus cases in the US have left many Americans anxious.

Nevertheless, health experts say adults face a greater threat from the flu than from the Wuhan coronavirus.