Santa Clara Co. Rapid Response Teams Ready If Coronavirus Hits Bay Area

Santa Clara Co. Rapid Response Teams Ready If Coronavirus Hits Bay Area

Santa Clara Co. Rapid Response Teams Ready If Coronavirus Hits Bay Area

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has formed two rapid response teams in case the coronavirus pops up in the Bay Area.

Devin Fehely reports.

(1-28-2020)
