Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands The epicenter of the quake was south of Cuba, triggering evacuations, as buildings shook across the region, including in Jamaica.

Several aftershocks occurred, including a 6.1 magnitude quake much nearer to the Cayman Islands, where sinkholes were reported.

There were no initial reports of serious injuries or damage to property, despite the size of the earthquake.

The International Tsunami Information Center said a threat of a tsunami wave has largely passed.