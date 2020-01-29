49ers' Garoppolo "I Love Miami. It's Been Great Down Here" 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:22s - Published 49ers' Garoppolo "I Love Miami. It's Been Great Down Here" KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell reports from Miami as the 49ers continue to prepare for Super Bowl LIV. Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan recall the first time they met when Garoppolo was a senior at Eastern Illinois University. (1-28-20)