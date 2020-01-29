Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man hopes to rent home for $100,000 for Super Bowl weekend

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Man hopes to rent home for $100,000 for Super Bowl weekend

Man hopes to rent home for $100,000 for Super Bowl weekend

Marc Paskin, who is a 49ers fan, has put his Miami home up for rent on Craigslist for Super Bowl weekend for $100,000.

Check out what you get for the price.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man hopes to rent home for $100,000 for Super Bowl weekend

ACCOMMODATIONS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

49erswebzone

49ers Webzone Man hopes to rent home for $100,000 for Super Bowl weekend #49ers #SBLIV [AOL On] https://t.co/A7EUuazp0o 16 minutes ago

kmbc

KMBC If you're looking to go to Super Bowl 54 last minute and you've got a little bit of money to spare, there is one pl… https://t.co/bDobJkF8dM 21 minutes ago

JoyceGameDev

❌JR 🇺🇸💻🎥🎬📷❌ @Virgini86836448 @CarolyneCathey @Lynnoftrumpland @superyayadize We need to educate our young people who are voting… https://t.co/G6ESzFBfkx 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Groundskeeper George Toma talks about working his 54th Super Bowl [Video]Groundskeeper George Toma talks about working his 54th Super Bowl

The field for the Super Bowl will be in tip-top shape for the players Sunday. A lot of that has to do with the hard work of Kansas City native George Toma. He knows what it takes for a great football..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:52Published

Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV [Video]Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV

The final touches are being put on Hard Rock Stadium to help ensure it's prepared to host Super Bowl LIV. The microphones are being tested, new signage is going up and a fresh paint is being applied to..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.