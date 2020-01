Thousands Pack Wildwoods Convention Center For President Trump's Rally

LOSS OF KOBE BRYANT.HEAR THEIR KIND WORDS.KIND AND HEART WARMING.BUT FIRST, IT'S THE MIDDLE OFWINTER AND ALL EYES WERE ON THEJERSEY SHORE TONIGHT ASPRESIDENT TRUMP VISITEDWILDWOOD.GOOD EVENING, EVERYONE.

I'MUKEE WASHINGTON.AND I'M JESSICA KARTALIJA.THOUSANDS PACKED THE WILDWOODSCONVENTION CENTER FOR THEPRESIDENT'S RALLY.THOSE WHO COULDN'T GET INWATCHED ON GIANT SCREENSOUTSIDE.WE HAVE TEAM COVERAGE OF THEPRESIDENTIAL VISIT.WE BEGIN WITH GREG ARGOS WITHTHE BIG MOMENTS FROM THEPRESIDENT'S SPEECH.GREG?Reporter: AND, UKEE, YOU SAIDIT.IT IS WINTER, IT IS COLDBUT FOR THE THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEWHO ENTERED THE WILDWOODCONVENTION CENTER, HEARING THEPRESIDENT SPEAK WAS THE HOTTESTTICKET IN TOWN.♪♪.Reporter: MORE THAN 7000PAIRS OF EYES ON PRESIDENTTRUMP.NEARLY EVERY SEAT FILLED AT THEWILDWOODS CONVENTION CENTER ASTHE PRESIDENT HELD HIS FIRSTRALLY HERE IN SOUTH JERSEY.AND I'M THRILLED TO BE BACKRIGHT HERE IN THE GARDEN STATE.Reporter: THE PRESIDENTTAKING TO THE STAGE AND FORABOUT AN HOUR, TOUTING HISECONOMIC ACCOMPLISHMENTS,INSULTING THE MEDIA, AND ASKINGFOR HIS BASE OF SUPPORT IN 2020.THIS RALLY COMES THE SAME DAY ASTHE SENATE IMPEACHMENT HEARINGCONTINUES IN WASHINGTON, DC.TRUMP USING THE TRIAL AS APOLITICAL CAMPAIGN CALL FOR HISSUPPORTERS.WHICH IS WORSE?

THEIMPEACHMENT HOAX OR THE WITCHHUNTS FROM RUSSIA.Reporter: PERHAPS THE CATLIST BEHIND THE RALLY NEWLYMINTED REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMANJEFF VAN DREW WHO UNTIL LATELAST YEAR WAS A DEMOCRAT.HE REPRESENTS THIS PART OF THESTATE, THE SECOND CONGRESSIONALDISTRICT, AND DEFECTED TO THEGOP IN DECEMBER AFTER CASTINGJUST ONE OF TWO DEMOCRATIC VOTESAGAINST THE PRESIDENT'SIMPEACHMENT.HE HAS HAD ENOUGH OF THEIREXTREMISM, ENOUGH OF THEIRSOCIALISM, AND ENOUGH OF THEIRVIAL HOAXES AND SCAMS.REPORTER: AFTER THEPRESIDENT, PERHAPS THE SECONDMOST RECOGNIZED PERSON HERETONIGHT WAS KELLYANNE CONWAY, APOLITICAL ADVISOR AND COUNSELORTO PRESIDENT TRUMP.CONWAY IS FROM CAMDEN COUNTY ANDRECEIVED A HUGE REACTION FROMTHE CROWD.MR. PRESIDENT, I THINK SOUTHJERSEY IS TRUMP COUNTRY![CHEERS AND APPLAUSE].REPORTER: NOW, PRIOR TO THEPRESIDENT'S SPEECH, I WAS ABLETO SPEAK WITH HIS NATIONAL PRESSSECRETARY.SHE TELLS ME BASICALLY, LISTEN,WE GET IT.NEW JERSEY IS A VERY LIBERALSTATE.BUT WE HELD THIS RALLY HERE INSOUTH JERSEY BECAUSE THIS AREATENDS TO BE MUCH MORE