Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Eyes on Israel polls, Netanyahu welcomes Trump's Middle East plan

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
Eyes on Israel polls, Netanyahu welcomes Trump's Middle East plan

Eyes on Israel polls, Netanyahu welcomes Trump's Middle East plan

Israeli prime minister did not mention the proposed Palestinian state in his speech but commended Trump's efforts in working towards peace.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump's Middle East plan 'path to durable peace'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday touted the Trump administration's Middle East...
Reuters - Published

Trump meets with Israel's Bibi Netanyahu - live updates

The president had said he would "probably" release his Middle East peace plan ahead of Netanyahu's...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Middle East plan denies Palestinians right of return [Video]Trump's Middle East plan denies Palestinians right of return

After 1948 Arab-Israeli war, 750,000 Palestinians fled abroad. But Trump's plan their rescinds right of return.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections [Video]Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan for the Middle East on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 45:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.