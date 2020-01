AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI ASADUDDIN THROWS OPEN CHALLENGE TO ANURAG THAKUR, AFTER ANURAG THAKUR SAYS 'GOLI MARO'OWAISI SAYS 'PICK A PLACE', BJP's Anurag Thakur says 'Goli Maro', Owaisi challenges Thakur to pick a place



Recent related videos from verified sources Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT FILES CURATIVE PETITION, AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI THROWS OPEN CHALLENGE TO ANURAG THAKUR, BJP'S PARVESH VERMA STOKES ANOTHER CONTROVERSY CALLS KEJRIWAL A 'TERRORIST', ANOTHER SHOCKER.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:10Published 3 hours ago ‘Name the place where you will shoot me’: Asaduddin Owaisi to Anurag Thakur AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at MoS Finance Anurag Thakur over his controversial remarks during an election rally in the capital. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:44Published 2 hours ago