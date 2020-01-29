British Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

British Airways has suspended all flights to and from mainland China as the Government finalises urgent plans to bring Britons back from the coronavirus-hit province of Hubei .

Airlines operating flights between India and China are witnessing up to 30% cancellation amidst...

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names...

