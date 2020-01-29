Global  

NTSB sifts through wreckage at Kobe Bryant crash site

NTSB sifts through wreckage at Kobe Bryant crash site

NTSB sifts through wreckage at Kobe Bryant crash site

Investigators are at the site of the wreckage searching for clues from Sundays&apos;s helicopter crash which killed nine people including retired NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

Gittens has the latest.
Recent related news from verified sources

Site of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash cleared of debris, remains

The tall hillside where Los Angeles Lakers basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven...
Reuters - Published


Investigators comb through wreckage of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

"Investigators have finished collecting evidence from the helicopter crash site where Kobe Bryant,...
CBS News - Published



Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant crash was 'high energy impact': NTSB [Video]Kobe Bryant crash was 'high energy impact': NTSB

Investigators said on Tuesday that the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant was involved in a &quot;high energy impact crash&quot; when it slammed into a hillside in foggy weather on Sunday, killing..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

NTSB Investigation Into Why Helicopter Crashed In Calabasas Hillside Killing 9 Continues [Video]NTSB Investigation Into Why Helicopter Crashed In Calabasas Hillside Killing 9 Continues

At a Tuesday news conference, NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy said the plane missed clearing the top of the hill by 20-30 feet.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:17Published

