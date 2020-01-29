Global  

Sharjeel Imam being brought to Saket court complex

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:44s
Sharjeel Imam being brought to Saket court complexSharjeel Imam being brought to Saket court complex
Tweets about this

WeForNews

We For News JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was booked for giving inflammatory speeches and is being brought to Delhi from Patna… https://t.co/0v1Oz3uLLl 3 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation #VIDEO | JNU scholar and one of the key organizers of Shaheen Bagh protest, Sharjeel Imam, booked for sedition over… https://t.co/tZNnUyzMU5 5 hours ago

Skc51634382

Skc RT @NewsNationTV: #BREAKING | After Sharjeel Imam held in Bihar, sedition accused being brought to Delhi #SharjeelImam https://t.co/M8I… 8 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation #BREAKING | After Sharjeel Imam held in Bihar, sedition accused being brought to Delhi #SharjeelImam https://t.co/M8I0GezdAr 8 hours ago

newsinformer4

news informer Sharjeel Imam being brought from Patna to Delhi, police clashed with journalists at the airport https://t.co/bLel74E9Tg 8 hours ago

newsinformer4

news informer Patna News: Delhi JNU student Sharjeel Imam is being brought from Bihar, accused of making inflammatory speech – jn… https://t.co/stjr4JTA8d 8 hours ago

SahinBagh

SahinBaghProtest RT @ndtv: JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested on charges of sedition, being taken to Patna airport. He will be brought to Delhi today for q… 9 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested on charges of sedition, being taken to Patna airport. He will be brought to Del… https://t.co/J7pvYzyCrN 9 hours ago

