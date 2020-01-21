Global  

Hundreds queue for masks in Shanghai as virus spreads

Hundreds queue for masks in Shanghai as virus spreads

Hundreds queue for masks in Shanghai as virus spreads

The coronavirus outbreak, which started in the central city of Wuhan late last year, has killed 132 people, with nearly 6,000 infected in China.
