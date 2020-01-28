Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Flight with evacuees from China arrives in Alaska

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Flight with evacuees from China arrives in Alaska

Flight with evacuees from China arrives in Alaska

A Rhode Island man was on board the first chartered plane of American evacuees from China that arrived in Alaska overnight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Flight with evacuees from China arrives in Alaska

THE REDLINE.ANTOINETTE: BREAKING OFELEMENTS, THE FIRST TRY TO OFAMERICAN EVACUEES FROM CHINAARRIVES IN ALASKA OVERNIGHT.RANDY: HEALTH EXPERTS REVEALEDTHE PASSENGERS WERE SCREENEDFOUR TIMES FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.A MAN FROM RHODE ISLAND IS ONTHAT LIGHT AND HE SPOKE WITH"GOOD MORNING AMERICA."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sn_watching

SN RT @ZyroFoxtrot: @BlessedBeAreWe Four evacuees on a flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan have a cough and fever, according to Japanese off… 17 minutes ago

01splcheck

Stephen Flight diverted to Air Force Base. #KAG https://t.co/VSaj1uahSo 24 minutes ago

riley1999

Riley UPDATE: Flight from Wuhan with more than 200 American evacuees departs from Anchorage https://t.co/gqsGxrioCo 26 minutes ago

jjiandani

Jagdeep Jiandani Plane with 240 US evacuees from Wuhan lands in Alaska https://t.co/TjuWVrmeSa 38 minutes ago

Mr_Huud

Julius #MUFC🔴 RT @Donlynx_gh: Flight with hundreds of US evacuees from China to land at California military base https://t.co/EF2EGKYQff https://t.co/Sw7… 48 minutes ago

Donlynx_gh

#ThankYouKOBE🏀 Flight with hundreds of US evacuees from China to land at California military base https://t.co/EF2EGKYQff https://t.co/Sw7RfYg8m2 49 minutes ago

ragingliberal20

raging liberal🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 Flight with hundreds of US evacuees from China to land at California military base https://t.co/TToFtCTbfe 55 minutes ago

AdamZaccaria

adam zaccaria Jr Flight with hundreds of US evacuees from China to land at California military base https://t.co/KIq6m67Xwj 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises [Video]Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California. According to the State Department, a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.