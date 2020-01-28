Global  

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California.
Coronavirus deaths in China rise to 106 as foreign governments plan evacuations from Wuhan

As the coronavirus death toll rises to at least 106, Europe and Japan are all planning to fly...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Flight full of Americans fleeing Wuhan coronavirus 'erupts in cheers' after arriving in Alaska

As the coronavirus death toll in China hits 132, Americans fleeing the deadly outbreak were headed to...
USATODAY.com - Published


Coronavirus fears empty the streets of Wuhan [Video]Coronavirus fears empty the streets of Wuhan

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:09Published

Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak [Video]Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:41Published

