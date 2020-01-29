Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

British Airways cancels all flights to and from China

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
British Airways cancels all flights to and from China

British Airways cancels all flights to and from China

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after the Foreign Office issued new guidance advising against non-essential travel to the country.

At Heathrow Airport, BA check-in desks were empty and planes were seen grounded outside.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Starbucks notes impact of coronavirus on China profits as it beats Wall Street fiscal 1Q estimates

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) held steady in pre-market trade on Wednesday, a day after the...
Proactive Investors - Published

British Airways suspends ALL flights to China amid coronavirus panic

British Airways suspends ALL flights to China amid coronavirus panicThe Foreign Office (FCO) has warned Britons not to travel to mainland China unless the journey is...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Exeter Express and EchoRIA Nov.ReutersHinduCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

OSINT220

Pog British Airways cancels flights to China over coronavirus https://t.co/kfpcINWwvv via @greenwichtime 57 seconds ago

WeldtoWrite

Louie Lozano 🇺🇸 RT @JackPosobiec: British Airways cancels flights to China as Wuhan coronavirus spreads - Business Insider https://t.co/2yiNcDamfq 2 minutes ago

rsnblefacsimile

🗣 PalateandPage RT @KariLakeFox10: British Airways cancels all flights to/from mainland China, the first global airline to do so, as a dangerous new corona… 3 minutes ago

economytweets

Economy Tweets & Business RT @ftemergingmkts: British Airways cancels all flights to mainland China https://t.co/u8i1MRrMKY 4 minutes ago

AllAboutAlish

Alicia "Lish" Pettine RT @WSJ: British Airways cancels all flights to and from mainland China as coronavirus spreads and governments begin evacuating citizens ht… 5 minutes ago

drudge_tweeter

DrudgeTweeter BRITISH AIRWAYS cancels flights. Will others follow? https://t.co/Te984ei6sM 6 minutes ago

drudgefeed

Drudge Report Feed BRITISH AIRWAYS cancels flights. Will others follow? https://t.co/gMcVL4eoqs 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British Airways suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai [Video]British Airways suspends all flights to Beijing and Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai [Video]British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until March...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.