British Airways cancels all flights to and from China

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after the Foreign Office issued new guidance advising against non-essential travel to the country.

At Heathrow Airport, BA check-in desks were empty and planes were seen grounded outside.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn