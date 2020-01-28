Global  

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave after tweeting a 2016 Daily Beast article regarding Bryant’s 2003 rape case.
Washington Post suspends reporter following Kobe Bryant tweets

Felicia Sonmez tweeted that "any public figure is worth remembering in their totality."
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsThe WrapNYTimes.comSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldNewsyReuters


Washington Post Reinstates Felicia Sonmez — But Gets Called Out for Not Apologizing

Washington Post Reinstates Felicia Sonmez — But Gets Called Out for Not ApologizingThe Washington Post has determined that national reporter Felicia Sonmez was not in violation of its...
Mediaite - Published


aleksweb

Alejandro Navarrete RT @aguilararturo: 😳 What the... Washington Post Suspends a Reporter After Her Tweets on Kobe Bryant https://t.co/gZsxhN7FoY 27 minutes ago

LadyTaylorNoel

Taylor Walker Washington Post Suspends a Reporter After Her Tweets on Kobe Bryant | And get this—all she did was link to an artic… https://t.co/W9R57lgzuM 36 minutes ago

ryantimjohn

Tim John Ryan Washington Post Suspends Reporter for Tweet About Kobe Bryant Rape Allegation https://t.co/RQKbWWGvrL via @democracynow 49 minutes ago

UnadvisedO

Mrs. Ebenezer Scrooge RT @NBCNews: Washington Post reporter suspended after she tweeted an article about Kobe Bryant being accused of rape, shortly after news of… 49 minutes ago

gespenstmkII

Akai Ringo RT @democracynow: The Washington Post Suspends Reporter for Tweet About Kobe Bryant Rape Allegation https://t.co/BNEVALYLAu 1 hour ago

DonTochillo

Tochillo La Roche ✊🏽 RT @abutler04: Washington Post suspends reporter after Bryant tweets https://t.co/91yg7XJjCG 2 hours ago

GobletShell

snowie tree cricket Washington Post suspends reporter after Bryant tweets #FeliciaSonmez sometimes we all just need to put aside our so… https://t.co/zsmpBGJNU2 3 hours ago

Tasha29072

Tasha2907 RT @thetimes: One of America’s leading newspapers suspended a reporter for reminding readers about the darkest episode in Kobe Bryant’s pas… 3 hours ago


Washington Post Criticized For Suspending Reporter Over Bryant Tweets [Video]Washington Post Criticized For Suspending Reporter Over Bryant Tweets

​The newspaper placed one of its reporters on administrative leave after they tweeted about Kobe Bryant's rape case shortly after he died.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet [Video]Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday. Katie..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:45Published

