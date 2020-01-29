Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Memorial For Kobe Bryant Grows At Staples Center As Investigation Into Crash Continues

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Memorial For Kobe Bryant Grows At Staples Center As Investigation Into Crash Continues

Memorial For Kobe Bryant Grows At Staples Center As Investigation Into Crash Continues

The NTSB removed parts of the wreckage from Calabasas and handed the crash scene back to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Memorial May Not Be at Staples Center - Find Out Why

Kobe Bryant‘s public memorial is possibly going to be too big for the Staples Center in Los...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


On-scene investigation of Kobe Bryant crash ends

The tall hillside where Los Angeles Lakers' basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DelValNews

DelawareValleyNews https://t.co/GenzXJKJ6E #KobeBryant #KobeFarewell @LowerMerionSD Go the the memorial at the #LowerMerionHighSchool https://t.co/9qGOvoG5jF 22 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Memorial For Kobe Bryant Grows At Staples Center As Investigation Into Crash Continues https://t.co/cBYNzz8zQH https://t.co/WvRtR5Kmvf 27 minutes ago

calvin_bigman

Calvin Bigman RT @AngieNBCLA: The Memorial grows for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center as fans gather to mourn. #KobeandGianna #KobeRIP #KobeBryant htt… 16 hours ago

JoeHoldenCBS3

Joe Holden RT @CBSPhilly: Lower Merion High School basketball coach Gregg Downer overwhelmed with grief since #KobeBryant's death. @JoeHoldenCBS3 repo… 17 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Lower Merion High School basketball coach Gregg Downer overwhelmed with grief since #KobeBryant's death.… https://t.co/emuEF8FH8T 18 hours ago

delcotimes

Delco Times As memorial grows, Lower Merion School Board honors Kobe Bryant https://t.co/ZE6t0SLjvm 22 hours ago

bunnie1129

it be like that sometimes RT @CBSPhilly: Lower Merion High School basketball coach Gregg Downer to talk about #KobeBryant as memorial grows https://t.co/QSLDlTl3qF 23 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Lower Merion High School basketball coach Gregg Downer to talk about #KobeBryant as memorial grows https://t.co/QSLDlTl3qF 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brass band dedicate tribute to Kobe Bryant outside Los Angeles' Staples Center [Video]Brass band dedicate tribute to Kobe Bryant outside Los Angeles' Staples Center

Brass band, Banda Imperio, showed their support for the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant by playing one of their songs outside the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published

Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others [Video]Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others

Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others Following the death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26, fellow basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal opened up about how..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.