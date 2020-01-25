Global  

Sharjeel Imam, JNU student facing sedition charge, sent to police custody

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:34s
Sharjeel Imam, JNU student facing sedition charge, sent to police custody

Sharjeel Imam, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, was sent to police custody on Wednesday.

A Delhi court sent him to 5-day police custody, as per news agency ANI.

Imam was arrested a day earlier from Bihar's Jehanabad after a manhunt.
Sharjeel Imam sent to five-day police custody for 'cut Assam from India' remark

Sharjeel Imam, the JNU student and anti-CAA activist who was arrested on Tuesday, has been sent to a...
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian Express


Former JNU student booked for sedition

Aligarh police have booked former JNU student Sharjeel Imam under sedation charges for the alleged...
IndiaTimes - Published


MubashirAhmedsm

Mubashir Ahmed sm RT @BrutIndia: Charged with sedition and facing police cases in five states, he was finally arrested from Bihar on Tuesday. This is the con… 2 hours ago

arifaltaf1

arif altaf RT @IndiasMuslims: Sharjeel Imam, the IIT graduate in JNU who called out Left’s ‘Islamophobia’ JNU student Sharjeel Imam is facing seditio… 13 hours ago

pavankonakondla

pavankumar RT @scroll_in: Imam is facing sedition charges in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Delhi. He was arrested in Bihar earl… 14 hours ago

scroll_in

scroll.in Imam is facing sedition charges in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Delhi. He was arrested in B… https://t.co/XSQR5CjxNk 14 hours ago

yadavjr

Jairaj Yadav Sharjeel Imam, the IIT graduate in JNU who called out Left’s ‘Islamophobia’ JNU student Sharjeel Imam is facing s… https://t.co/M9R7WA8i7Z 16 hours ago

ImtiazChoudha19

Imtiaz. Choudhary RT @IndianExpress: A joint team of Bihar and Delhi Police had conducted raids in Patna and Jehanabad after Imam’s last cellphone location w… 18 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express A joint team of Bihar and Delhi Police had conducted raids in Patna and Jehanabad after Imam’s last cellphone locat… https://t.co/mCvNiTrf5o 18 hours ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran JNU student Sharjeel Imam facing sedition charge arrested from Bihar https://t.co/uP89eVcaUf https://t.co/rcpgfOr8R9 19 hours ago


JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested; Amit Shah slams his controversial speech [Video]JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested; Amit Shah slams his controversial speech

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam was arrested by a team of Delhi Police from his village in Bihar’s Jehanabad.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:49Published

