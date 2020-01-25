Sharjeel Imam, JNU student facing sedition charge, sent to police custody

Imam was arrested a day earlier from Bihar's Jehanabad after a manhunt.

A Delhi court sent him to 5-day police custody, as per news agency ANI.

Sharjeel Imam, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, was sent to police custody on Wednesday.

Aligarh police have booked former JNU student Sharjeel Imam under sedation charges for the alleged...

Sharjeel Imam, the JNU student and anti-CAA activist who was arrested on Tuesday, has been sent to a...