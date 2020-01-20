Global  

Reese Witherspoon Launched a Casual Bridal Collection With all Items Under $80

Reese Witherspoon Launched a Casual Bridal Collection With all Items Under $80

Reese Witherspoon Launched a Casual Bridal Collection With all Items Under $80

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James clothing line launched a new bridal collection .

Which includes tees, totes and accessories for brides, bridesmaids and mothers of the bride.

The tees are the centerpiece of the collection, decorated in simple script with the words “Bride,” “Bridesmaid” or “Mother of the Bride”.

Draper James is known for blue-hued pieces, and this collection is no exception.

The main clothing pieces in the collection are meant to be worn before the big day.

But the accessory pieces can be worn during the ceremony and reception.

The bridal-themed clothing is less than $45, while luxe bridal hair accessories and earrings in the line are less than $80.

Before you or a loved one say “I do,” consider scooping up some pieces from the collection
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
