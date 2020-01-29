Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch: ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:04s - Published < > Embed
Watch: ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk

Watch: ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk

Beating the Retreat ceremony, which marks the culmination of four-day-long Republic Day celebrations, began here amidst traditional grandeur at Vijay Chowk.

Personnel of bands of three wings of armed forces displayed synchronised march to the tunes p
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Traditional grandeur marks Beating the Retreat ceremony at Delhi's Vijay Chowk

Beating the Retreat ceremony, which marks the culmination of four-day-long Republic Day celebrations,...
IndiaTimes - Published

Beating Retreat will be held today: All you need to know

In the wake of the ceremony, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory marking elaborate...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.