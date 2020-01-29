Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:19s - Published Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base More than 200 U.S. citizens were evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Suzanne Marques reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Marta Coronavirus Evacuation Flight from China Carrying Over 200 U.S. Citizens Heads to California https://t.co/nXMTwa550v 11 seconds ago KRUA 88.1 FM RT @ktva: State health officials confirm U.S. citizens aboard a chartered flight evacuating the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak in Chin… 3 minutes ago Cohen RT @ABC: Thai Airways employees disinfected the interiors of all return aircraft from China for passenger safety, as at least 106 people ha… 3 minutes ago #ResisterSquadSister US chartered flight from China's coronavirus zone rerouted to March Air Reserve Base - @ABC News https://t.co/65ukMVxUYw 4 minutes ago Maggie LaPointe RT @NPR: More than 200 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, due to the deadly coronavirus arrived in Alaska late last night. Th… 14 minutes ago