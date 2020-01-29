Global  

Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base

Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base

Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base

More than 200 U.S. citizens were evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Suzanne Marques reports.
