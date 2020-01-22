10 Companies You Didn’t Know Were Owned by Disney

10 Companies You Didn’t Know Were Owned by Disney Since its creation in 1923, the Walt Disney Company has steadily added a number of companies to its roster.

Disney has successfully expanded into a dominating empire that is estimated to be worth roughly $130 billion.

Here are 10 companies that you may not have known were owned by Disney.

1.

20th Century Fox 2.

60% of Hulu 3.

Muppets Studio 4.

National Geographic 5.

Lucasfilm 6.

ABC 7.

80% of ESPN 8.

26% of Vice Media 9.

Hollywood Records 10.

Marvel