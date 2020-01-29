Global  

Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997

Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997

Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997

Boeing posted a surprise loss of $2.53 billion for 2019, the first annual loss in two decades, and warned costs related to the grounding of the 737 MAX jets hover near $19 billion.

Conway G.

Gittens has the details.
