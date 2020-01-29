Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:23s - Published Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997 Boeing posted a surprise loss of $2.53 billion for 2019, the first annual loss in two decades, and warned costs related to the grounding of the 737 MAX jets hover near $19 billion. Conway G. Gittens has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gi Dunham RT @ReutersBiz: Boeing suffers its biggest annual loss since 1997, on mounting 737 MAX costs https://t.co/NKaxYIr2TH https://t.co/l2fReFY4vh 4 minutes ago Maria Di Carli RT @Reuters: Boeing suffers its biggest annual loss since 1997, on mounting 737 MAX costs https://t.co/KU13uQkb19 https://t.co/kLb5VQpStH 25 minutes ago