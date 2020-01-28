Atari to Open Gaming-Themed Hotels Across the US

Atari recently announced their plans to build eight hotels in the United States.

The first Atari Hotel will be built in Phoenix, Arizona, with construction scheduled to break ground in 2020.

Additional hotels are planned for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.

According to Atari's announcement, their “unique lodging experience” will be a “one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination.” The hotels will be entirely dedicated to video games, including augmented reality and virtual reality experiences.

Atari, via statement A number of select hotels will also offer “state-of-the-art” studios and venues for esport events.

