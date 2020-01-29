Gib Apologizes To Jake Paul Mom Over Disrespectful Comments 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:04s - Published Gib Apologizes To Jake Paul Mom Over Disrespectful Comments Gib disses Jake Paul’s mom. KSI disses Jake Paul. Plus - David Dobrik reveals weird secret. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this