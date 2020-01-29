Global  

President Trump Signs Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico

President Trump Signs Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico

President Trump Signs Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico

The agreement, known as USMCA updates the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.
Trump Signs Trade Deal With Canada and Mexico

President Trump signed the trade deal at the White House, fulfilling a campaign promise to rewrite...
President Trump Signs U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

President Donald Trump has officially signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement into...
Trump's New Trade Deal Hinges On Mexico's Labor Reforms [Video]Trump's New Trade Deal Hinges On Mexico's Labor Reforms

The success of the newly approved U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement hinges in large part on Mexico&apos;s ability to improve its labor standards.

Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare' [Video]Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new North American trade agreement on Wednesday in an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure..

