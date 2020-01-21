Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings

Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change in an article on the Facebook Newsroom.

Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom In addition, Facebook is making their Off-Facebook Activity tool "available to people on Facebook around the world." The tool allows users to "see and control the data that apps and websites share with Facebook." According to Zuckerberg, the tool "marks a new level of transparency and control."