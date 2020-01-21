Global  

Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings

Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings

Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings

Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change in an article on the Facebook Newsroom.

Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom In addition, Facebook is making their Off-Facebook Activity tool "available to people on Facebook around the world." The tool allows users to "see and control the data that apps and websites share with Facebook." According to Zuckerberg, the tool "marks a new level of transparency and control."
The Morning After: Facebook prepares to send two billion privacy reminders

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous. January is the time of new beginnings, resolutions, health...
engadget - Published

Facebook asks 2 billion users to check their privacy settings

Facebook wants to start the 2020s on the right privacy footing, and it's about to make that...
engadget - Published



Facebook Asking Users To Check Privacy Settings

Facebook Asking Users To Check Privacy Settings

Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit

The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

