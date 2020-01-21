Facebook to Prompt 2 Billion Users to Update Privacy Settings
Facebook to Prompt
2 Billion Users to
Update Privacy Settings Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
announced the change in an article
on the Facebook Newsroom.
Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook Newsroom In addition, Facebook is
making their Off-Facebook Activity tool
"available to people on Facebook around the world." The tool allows users to
"see and control the data that
apps and websites share
with Facebook." According to Zuckerberg,
the tool "marks a new level
of transparency and control."