Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks.

According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled by the Trump Administration on Wednesday.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said Wednesday he hoped the Council would eneral Assembly.

There, a vote would publicly show how Trump’s peace plan has been received internationally.
