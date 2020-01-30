Global  

Actor-Comedian Tommy Davidson Dives Into His New Memoir, "Living In Color: What's Funny About Me"

In his new memoir, Tommy Davidson shares his unique perspective on making it in Hollywood, being an integral part of tv history with the pioneering sketch show, "In Living Color," and on living a life that has never been black and white.

Told with humor and hard-won honesty by a singular voice whose family and friendships help him navigate a life of personal and professional highs and lows, "Living In Color" is a bracing, illuminating and remarkable success story.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Actor & Comedian Tommy Davidson On Why Will Smith Wanted To Fight Him https://t.co/Rbz9sKvTpu https://t.co/FqVE3mYPHv 11 hours ago

Welcometoharlem

Welcome to Harlem Between the Lines: Living In Color by #TommyDavidson - January 29, 2020 6:30pm @SchomburgCenter #Comedian and… https://t.co/dkuvGDm0mU 20 hours ago

HarlemRoots1658

Harlem Roots Between the Lines: Living In Color by #TommyDavidson - January 29, 2020 6:30pm @SchomburgCenter #Comedian and… https://t.co/BzYXLgBuXl 20 hours ago

NYPLEvents

NYPL Events On 1/29 comedian and actor Tommy Davidson is joined by the New Yorker's @vcunningham to discuss his debut memoir "L… https://t.co/L5xmlKt0ZC 3 days ago

unradical_idea

Bryan RT @TheJournal_MVSA: DEVELOPING: @MVCitySchools Thornton H.S. / the Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program will host acclaimed actor & com… 5 days ago

TheJournal_MVSA

The Journal MVSA DEVELOPING: @MVCitySchools Thornton H.S. / the Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program will host acclaimed actor &… https://t.co/VwRn8VbJji 6 days ago


Tommy Davidson Believes 'In Living Color' Is Just As Important Now As It Was In The 90's [Video]Tommy Davidson Believes "In Living Color" Is Just As Important Now As It Was In The 90's

Tommy Davidson, author of "Living in Color," reacts to the long legacy of the iconic sketch comedy show, "In Living Color."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:13Published

Tommy Davidson Almost Said No To 'In Living Color' [Video]Tommy Davidson Almost Said No To "In Living Color"

"Living in Color: What's Funny About Me" author Tommy Davidson names some of the “close calls” he had booking the parts for legendary projects.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:02Published

