Actor-Comedian Tommy Davidson Dives Into His New Memoir, "Living In Color: What's Funny About Me"

In his new memoir, Tommy Davidson shares his unique perspective on making it in Hollywood, being an integral part of tv history with the pioneering sketch show, "In Living Color," and on living a life that has never been black and white.

Told with humor and hard-won honesty by a singular voice whose family and friendships help him navigate a life of personal and professional highs and lows, "Living In Color" is a bracing, illuminating and remarkable success story.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

