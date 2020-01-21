Chinese New Year Parade In Chinatown Will Go On As Scheduled 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:25s - Published Chinese New Year Parade In Chinatown Will Go On As Scheduled They're looking forward to this Sunday's parade, but there is some concern, even with no reported cases of the coronavirus in Chinatown.

