Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brexit > A dis-United Kingdom enters the Brexit unknown

A dis-United Kingdom enters the Brexit unknown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
A dis-United Kingdom enters the Brexit unknown

A dis-United Kingdom enters the Brexit unknown

Britain takes a historic leap into an uncertain future with Brexit this week, which will expose internal divisions that put the United Kingdom at risk.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A dis-United Kingdom enters the Brexit unknown

Britain casts off into an uncertain Brexit future an hour before midnight on Friday, challenging the European unity forged from the ruins of World War Two.

It could be an anti-climax.

A transition period will preserve membership of the European Union in all but name until the end of the year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to restore confidence, and brandishes freedom and sovereignty.

But one result of Brexit could be the break-up of the United Kingdom.

England and Wales voted to leave the EU, but Scotland and Northern Ireland wanted to stay.

The EU, meanwhile, must bid farewell to a full 15% of its economy, its biggest military spender and the City of London -- the world's international financial capital.

Brexiteers campaigned for Big Ben to toll for Brexit, but it's being repaired, so that was too expensive.

A new 50 pence coin though promises "peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations".

Britain joined the EU as the so-called sick man of Europe in 1973.

For most of the past 47 years, leaving was unthinkable.

What changed was the turmoil of the eurozone crisis, fears about mass immigration and then a failed gamble by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Who called the 2016 referendum that resulted in a leave vote.

Now supporters are looking forward to celebrating Brexit day.

Many of them hoping for reduced immigration.

For remainers, their dreams now dashed of stopping Brexit -- their best hope is that the next generation can somehow plot a way back into the European fold.



Recent related news from verified sources

Into the Brexit unknown, a dis-United Kingdom exits the European Union

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union an hour before midnight on Friday, casting off into an...
Reuters - Published

Best’s Commentary: Brexit Bells Ring for UK and EU Insurers

Best’s Commentary: Brexit Bells Ring for UK and EU InsurersLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has said today that from an operational point of view, the United...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OJulie777

@OJulie777 After 3 years of political wrangling,the United Kingdom is due 2 leave the European Union on Friday really this is… https://t.co/XWWk0PItH6 3 days ago

LeeCapobianco1

Lee Capobianco RT @EnriqueTaylorr: After three years of political wrangling, the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on Friday. But really,… 4 days ago

EnriqueTaylorr

⚠️🇺🇸Enrique Taylor🇺🇸⚠️- After three years of political wrangling, the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on Friday. But real… https://t.co/dQhxPQmYd3 4 days ago

SrdjanKisic

Srđan Kisić Brexit finally arrives After three years of political wrangling, the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Un… https://t.co/ClgCGOCpPb 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal [Video]European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

The UK will leave the European Union on Friday with a deal in place after the European Parliament approved the Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49. Pro-Remain MEPs burst into a chorus of Auld Lang..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

As Brexit looms, Germany and France fret over time for new deal [Video]As Brexit looms, Germany and France fret over time for new deal

French and German ministers warned there was little time to agree a new trade deal with Britain as they arrived for the last senior European Union meeting in Brussels at which the United Kingdom is..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.