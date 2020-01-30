Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘You build Ram temple, we’ll build Babri masjid’: Abu Azmi’s son warns Uddhav

‘You build Ram temple, we’ll build Babri masjid’: Abu Azmi’s son warns Uddhav

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:45s - Published < > Embed
‘You build Ram temple, we’ll build Babri masjid’: Abu Azmi’s son warns Uddhav

‘You build Ram temple, we’ll build Babri masjid’: Abu Azmi’s son warns Uddhav

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s son has dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his scheduled Ayodhya visit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mumbai: I will go to Ayodhya to construct Babri Masjid, says Abu Azmi's son

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EricNK58

Eric Neil Koenig @bradybuzz @Alyssa_Milano @VaHouse In 1992 the police in Ayodhya, India just stood by as dozens of ultra-Hindu acti… https://t.co/UfVwfH9K7H 22 hours ago

Imibrim

Mr.Anonymous @AmitChowkidar @RanaAyyub https://t.co/QIz6dNwqeD You are showing the article that was told by some archaeologist.… https://t.co/679K8QvciO 2 days ago

Vyas_Anand1

Anand Vyas @ImransiddImran @iamVaridha @kunalkamra88 @khanumarfa When u supporting Babri Masjid it's clearly shows that u supp… https://t.co/mi1I41IfTK 2 days ago

vinaymishr9

viनय मिshra RT @ANI: Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra leader Abu Azmi: If being the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray says he is goi… 2 days ago

mmansari52

M M Ansari RT @thecaravanindia: In a cryptic judgment, the court ruled that idols of Ram had been illegally smuggled into the disputed site and that t… 2 days ago

thecaravanindia

The Caravan In a cryptic judgment, the court ruled that idols of Ram had been illegally smuggled into the disputed site and tha… https://t.co/Q5VxcEHpKD 3 days ago

nikitaa729

Nikita agrawal Appeasement of Muslim in ten years of upa led to rise of bjp! Why not say rajiv Gandhi wanted to build ram temple w… https://t.co/pIy4iEYwZj 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.