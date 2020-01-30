‘You build Ram temple, we’ll build Babri masjid’: Abu Azmi’s son warns Uddhav

Eric Neil Koenig @bradybuzz @Alyssa_Milano @VaHouse In 1992 the police in Ayodhya, India just stood by as dozens of ultra-Hindu acti… https://t.co/UfVwfH9K7H 22 hours ago

Mr.Anonymous @AmitChowkidar @RanaAyyub https://t.co/QIz6dNwqeD You are showing the article that was told by some archaeologist.… https://t.co/679K8QvciO 2 days ago

Anand Vyas @ImransiddImran @iamVaridha @kunalkamra88 @khanumarfa When u supporting Babri Masjid it's clearly shows that u supp… https://t.co/mi1I41IfTK 2 days ago

viनय मिshra RT @ANI: Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra leader Abu Azmi: If being the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray says he is goi… 2 days ago

M M Ansari RT @thecaravanindia: In a cryptic judgment, the court ruled that idols of Ram had been illegally smuggled into the disputed site and that t… 2 days ago

The Caravan In a cryptic judgment, the court ruled that idols of Ram had been illegally smuggled into the disputed site and tha… https://t.co/Q5VxcEHpKD 3 days ago