Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:07s - Published < > Embed
Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes
MAN OPENS FIRE AT JAMIA PROTEST, OWAISI HITS OUT AT PM MODI MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA CONVICT ASKS DELHI COURT TO PUT EXECUTION ON HOLD, CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: DEATH TOLL MOUNTS TO 170, FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS REPORTED FROM KERALA and other news
Man brandished gun near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. The accused reportedly shot a student who was taking part in anti-CAA protest. Anti-CAA protests are on in several parts of the city...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:57Published