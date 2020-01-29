Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Airport screening 'not effective' in containing coronavirus outbreak

Airport screening 'not effective' in containing coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Airport screening 'not effective' in containing coronavirus outbreakAirport screening 'not effective' in containing coronavirus outbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Streets almost completely empty in city near Wuhan during deadly coronavirus outbreak [Video]Streets almost completely empty in city near Wuhan during deadly coronavirus outbreak

Video filmed in Yichang city in central China's Hubei Province on January 29 shows the empty streets during the deadly coronavirus outbreak. In the clip, vehicles were still driving on the road but..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:16Published

British Airways suspends all flights to and from China [Video]British Airways suspends all flights to and from China

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China because of the coronavirus outbreak, the airline has said. BA planes were seen grounded at Heathrow Airport. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.