Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75%

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75%

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75%

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has voted seven to two to hold the main interest rate at 0.75%, despite recent speculation that a cut was on its way.

Report by Jonesia.

European Economics Preview: Bank Of England Rate Announcement Due

The Bank of England is set to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, headlining a hectic...
RTTNews - Published

Bank Of England Holds Rate, Cuts Growth Outlook

The Bank of England kept its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged on Thursday, as clarity...
RTTNews - Published


