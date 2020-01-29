Global  

Every single person on the streets of Hong Kong wears mask for Coronavirus

Every single person on the streets of Hong Kong wears mask for CoronavirusNot one person is seen without a mask on the streets of Hong Kong. Crazy!
Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong Kong

Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong KongHong Kong (AFP) Jan 30, 2020 Long queues form at pharmacies and crowds of panic-buyers strip...
Terra Daily - Published


Hong Kong braces for spreading of coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong braces for spreading of coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak which has killed 170 people and infected thousands across mainland China has now spread to every part of the country.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published

More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads [Video]More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads

British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:51Published

