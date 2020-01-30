Pompeo says Brexit Britain is at front of the line for U.S. trade

Global  

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been in London on Thursday to discuss potential trade deals with the UK once it leaves the European Union, saying that it will be at the front of the line for talks.
